Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes football team is one of the most tradition-rich programs in the country, but the team has made a somewhat shocking decision to end one of its longstanding traditions this year.

Throughout the past several decades, Ohio State has entered the stadium on gameday with the players all wearing formal suits and ties. It’s become an iconic and beloved tradition for the players to walk into the stadium in their formal attire. But this year, Ohio State is ditching the formal suits in favor of a matching team-issued sweatsuit.

During his first weekly appearance of the season on The Ryan Day Radio Show on 97.1 The Fan, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said that the decision to wear sweats instead of a suit and tie was made by the team’s leaders who wanted all the players to match while walking into the stadium.

“We wanted everybody to look the same,” Day said on his radio show this week according to Eleven Warriors. “The leaders felt like that was a good decision, and we all agreed on that. I kind of felt strong about that. So excited about that part of it.”

It’s a significant change to tradition, and not everyone was happy about it.

Clearly, people are not pleased with the change of tradition.

[Eleven Warriors]