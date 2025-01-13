Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Monday’s national championship game. And when the Buckeyes take the field, it sounds like they’ll be wearing

According to a report from Ohio State uniforms expert Andrew Lind, the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to wear white jerseys with the iconic gray and scarlet “Heritage Stripes” along the shoulder.

“I’m told Ohio State will wear the road version (white jerseys) of its ‘Heritage Stripes’ throwback uniforms in the national championship against Notre Dame, which will wear navy blue home tops as the higher seed,” Lind said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The “Heritage Stripes” jerseys are similar to the ones that Ohio State wore before the 2006 season when the Buckeyes switched back to a shoulder stripe that matches the striping on their pants and helmet.

Ohio State debuted these “Heritage Stripe” uniforms during the 2014-15 College Football Playoff run and continued to wear the jerseys for every playoff game up to this season – the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson following the 2016 season, the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson following the 2019 season, the Sugar Bowl against Clemson and the national title game against Alabama following the 2020 season, and the Peach Bowl against Georgia following the 2021 season.

In addition to the playoff games, Ohio State has worn the special jerseys for a few regular-season games as well – on the road against Virginia Tech and Michigan in 2015 and at home against Hawai’i and Michigan State. The Buckeyes wore the “Heritage Stripes” once again in 2016 on the road against Oklahoma and Penn State and then at home against Michigan.

The Buckeyes have not worn the special uniforms throughout this current playoff run as Nike did not provide playoff teams with new uniform combinations throughout the playoff – just for the national championship game.

Ohio State has a 3-4 record wearing the special jerseys in the College Football Playoff. We’ll have to see how they perform this time.