Former Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins made his debut with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon after transferring from Ole Miss to Ohio State this offseason. And he couldn’t help but take a little bit of a shot at his former program as he discussed the crowd size.

During an interview this week, Quinshon Judkins was asked for his thoughts on the crowd size after more than 100,000 people filed into the stands at Ohio Stadium to watch the Buckeyes play on Saturday.

“A one-of-a-kind experience. Definitely a one-of-a-kind experience,” Judkins said according to On3. “Super excited. Definitely more fans than I expected, so it’s super fun.”

He also couldn’t help but point out the massive disparity in crowd size compared to what he saw during home games at Ole Miss.

“Over 100,000 (fans),” Judkins said of the attendance for Saturday’s game. “Being at Ole Miss, I only got to see that at away games.”

While it’s a pretty clear shot at his former program, he’s also definitely not wrong. Ole Miss’ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium has a capacity of just over 64,000 – about 40,000 fewer fans than the average Ohio State game.

Clearly, Judkins is happy with his decision to leave Ole Miss to play for Ohio State.

[On3]