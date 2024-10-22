Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day confirmed some absolutely devastating news for the team on Tuesday.

Left tackle Josh Simmons entered the season as one of the top offensive linemen in the country and one of the most important players for the Buckeyes. But unfortunately for Ohio State, they will now be without him for the remainder of the season.

Simmons suffered a non-contact knee injury during the final play of the first quarter during Ohio State’s loss to Oregon earlier this month.

He was carted off the field and did not return to the game, and now Ohio State’s biggest fears have been confirmed.

During his press conference on Tuesday morning, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced that Simmons will miss the remainder of the season as a result of his knee injury.

Following the devastating injury to Simmons, backup left tackle Zen Michalski filled in for the remainder of the game and is expected to start in his place for the remainder of the season.

“That’s why you have to build depth,” Day said of the injury according to On3.

“You knew this was going to happen midway through the season. So couple guys, we’ll get back for sure, other guys like Josh and Will [Kacmarek], it’ll be a while.”

Needless to say, this is a devastating blow for Ohio State and their national title chances.

We’ll have to see how Michalski will be able to fill in for him.

