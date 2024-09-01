Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Duke Blue Devils transfer quarterback Riley Leonard made his debut for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night against the Texas A&M Aggies, and it sounds like it was everything he hoped it would be.

During his postgame press conference, Riley Leonard described his first game with the Fighting Irish as “something every kid dreams of.”

“Unreal crowd. This place is something every kid dreams of,” he said. “You just look up and you can’t even see the end of the stands. It’s an incredible place to be and God bless this football team. I can’t even put into words right now. These guys worked their tail off and I know I’m the one in the mic right now, but if anybody won the game, I shouldn’t be. Credit to those guys. They played great.”

As for the game, Leonard admitted to getting off to a slow start, but he eventually “settled in.”

“I kind of just settled in,” he said. “It only took me three quarters to do so, but I settled in and started making my right reads. Like coach said, you gotta put your body on the line sometimes for your boys. We were able to get that done and one drive is all it takes.”

Ultimately, his performance was enough to lead Notre Dame to a 23-13 win over Texas A&M.

