Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had a difficult 24 hours. The Fighting Irish fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the National Championship Game on Monday night in Atlanta. And then on Tuesday, the Irish appear to have lost a top assistant coach to the National Football League.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden has not only emerged as a contender for the open Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator job, but the team will host him for an interview. The Bengals fired Lou Anarumo after they failed to reach this year’s NFL Playoffs. So now, Cincy has cast its net for the coveted position and Golden is a familiar name to the organization.

And according to On3’s Pete Nakos, he is expected to become the next defensive coordinator for the Bengals.

Before Golden joined the Irish in South Bend, he actually worked with the Bengals. He served as the team’s linebackers coach from 2020 to 2021. Golden then joined the Notre Dame staff under the same position and assumed the defensive coordinator role this past season. Notre Dame ranked in the Top 5 in several categories and allowed the fewest passing yards per game in FBS this season. So they got to work quick.

Golden’s Irish were fierce on defense, and he clearly made a big enough impression on everyone. They played their tails off during the playoff as well and there’s talent all over the field.

The Bengals and the Irish both hope to move on and put their shortcomings behind them. The Irish don’t have much to hang their heads over, but they’re still after that elusive national championship.

Notre Dame succeeded in many areas they hadn’t in previous winters, but in a playoff world, you’re after one thing. And if you don’t get it, it’s tough to swallow. Nevertheless, we’ll see if Cincy makes their move on Golden and brings him back aboard.

The Irish will have to refocus and reload meanwhile if they lose Golden. There were plenty of reactions to the news on the Irish coaching staff shakeup.

For the love of god give me 24 hours https://t.co/piopdL8qaP — Matt (@mnewton5) January 22, 2025

Will be missed. Wouldn’t hate it if the interview goes poorly and he comes back https://t.co/NFhfyh050t — Joe Holt (@joeholt4444) January 22, 2025

Looks increasingly likely that Notre Dame will need a new defensive coordinator. During his three-year run, Al Golden turned the Irish into one of the most feared defenses in college football. https://t.co/hHRkKcLZUB — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) January 22, 2025