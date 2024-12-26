Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick during half time at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Another quarterback has left Bill Belichick and North Carolina.

After quarterback Conner Harrell decided to transfer away from Chapel Hill, another signal-caller has decided to do the same. UNC quarterback Michael Merdinger entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Inside Carolina reported the news on Thursday morning.

“UNC freshman quarterback Michael Merdinger has entered the transfer portal,” the publication wrote.

#UNC freshman quarterback Michael Merdinger has entered the transfer portal. Merdinger slotted behind Jacolby Criswell and Conner Harrell in his lone season with the Tar Heels. More from the transfer portal tracker:https://t.co/98BiYkXiC9 pic.twitter.com/INzM04wwx1 — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) December 26, 2024

Merdinger will have plenty of eligibility remaining, which will make him a very attractive player in the portal. The former Top 60 QB in 2024 will likely have his say of where he goes next.

There’s plenty of options for him to choose from. Merdinger is a native of Fort Lauderdale, so he might stay in the south when all is set and done.

For Belichick and UNC, this was expected to a degree. Transfers always jump during coaching changes. UNC’s in a jam, though, as their high school recruiting over the past few years simply hasn’t met the moment.

That’s the ever-changing landscape in college football. With two quarterbacks down now, Belichick will have to make work during the portal period to try and add insurance to the sport’s most prominent position.

[Inside Carolina]