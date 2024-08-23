Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has faced a lot of criticism in recent years after failing to win a Big Ten championship or beat the archrival Michigan Wolverines in each of the past three seasons. But legendary Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban came to his defense with some recent comments.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Nick Saban – now an analyst for ESPN – did not hold back his true thoughts on Ryan Day as he called him “a really good coach” and defended him from some of the criticism he has received in recent years.

“I personally think Ryan Day is a really good coach and I think he’ll do a really good job with his roster…” Saban said.

"I personally think Ryan Day is a really good coach & I think he'll do a really good job with his roster.. If he has the best roster who do you think got them there.. The fans should appreciate the fact that they have one of the best teams in the country" Nick Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vbk8lpaaHG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 23, 2024

“If he has the best roster – who got the roster there? That counts for something. That means something.”

“The fans should appreciate the fact that they have one of the best teams in the country and they do their part to cheer the guy on in a positive way and create a lot of positive energy for the players,” Saban continued.

Day and the Buckeyes are widely expected to compete for a national title this upcoming season.

[Pat McAfee]