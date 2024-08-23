Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has faced some recent criticism from fans after failing to lead the team to a conference championship or a win over the archrival Michigan Wolverines in each of the last three seasons. But legendary Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban thinks that fans need to appreciate him more.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Nick Saban, who is now an analyst for ESPN after he retired from coaching earlier this year, called out Ohio State fans a little bit for their criticism of Ryan Day as he made it clear that he thinks Day is “a really good coach.”

“I personally think Ryan Day is a really good coach and I think he’ll do a really good job with his roster…” Saban said.

“If he has the best roster – who got the roster there? That counts for something. That means something.”

Saban seems to think that Ohio State fans should be more appreciative of Day and the team that he has put together.

“The fans should appreciate the fact that they have one of the best teams in the country and they do their part to cheer the guy on in a positive way and create a lot of positive energy for the players,” Saban continued.

Ohio State does indeed have one of the most dominant rosters in the country this season. We’ll have to see how they perform.

