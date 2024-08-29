Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry became frustrated that the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team was not on the court during the playing of the national anthem ahead of an NCAA Tournament game. As a result, he declared that he thinks every athlete in the state should be forced to stand for the playing of the national anthem or risk their scholarship. But it sounds like the LSU Tigers football team has no intention of following that demand.

During their home games, the LSU Tigers are not typically on the field during the playing of the national anthem. They don’t take the field until after the band is done performing and the national anthem has already been played. And despite the demand from Landry, an LSU spokesperson made it clear that the team has no plans to change their pregame process to make him happy.

“There will not be any changes to our pre-game football processes this season,” LSU athletics spokesman Zach Greenwell told the Louisiana Illuminator according to WBRZ.

It’s worth noting that Landy’s demand had no legal backing. The Tigers are under no legal requirement to be on the field for the playing of the national anthem before their games.

