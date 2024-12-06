Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of the SEC logo on a chain marker during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Miller Moss will be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason. It seems the former Southern Cal quarterback already has his eyes on two teams, one an SEC contender.

Moss will take visits to the ACC’s Louisville Cardinals and the SEC’s Missouri Tigers. Mizzou and Louisville will both need a quarterback after this season, and they’ve stepped up to be suitors for Moss.

On3 reported the former USC quarterback’s upcoming moves on Friday.

“USC transfer QB Miller Moss is lining up visits to Missouri and Louisville next week,” they wrote on X. Pete Nakos is credited with the report.

NEWS: USC transfer QB Miller Moss is lining up visits to Missouri and Louisville next week, @PeteNakos_ reports👀 Intel: https://t.co/cmmCbGwQs6 pic.twitter.com/d3dflWC4hX — On3 (@On3sports) December 6, 2024

Moss didn’t finish the season at quarterback for USC. Jayden Maiava replaced Moss late in the year after SC’s season dwindled too far. The Trojans’ first season in the Big Ten didn’t go as planned at all. They’re still on the hunt and will play in a bowl game. But it’s hard to imagine things going worse than they did.

USC was snakebitten throughout the year, losing a multitude of close games. But their frustrated fanbase doesn’t appear so willing to give head coach Lincoln Riley any grace. Especially since Riley’s tenure in LA hasn’t seen any fruit bearing.

On the other end, both programs would be interesting landing spots for Moss. Mizzou will lose Luther Burden III, but will still return a solid group on top of a really good recruiting class. Moss could be a fascinating choice for Eli Drinkwitz and Mizzou, who may feel in need given their QB depeth going into next season.

But we’ll see where this journey through the portal takes Miller Moss.

[On3]