It sounds like legendary NFL quarterback Michael Vick could become a college head coach in the near future.

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mike Vick is in talks with Sacramento State about becoming the program’s new head coach.

“Sacramento State is in discussions to hire former Pro-Bowl QB Mike Vick as its new head coach, per sources. Sacramento State plans to move up to FBS, is building a new stadium and has over $50 million in NIL. Sacramento State would build an experienced coaching staff around Vick that is in line with the new frontier of college football,” Schefter said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

However, it sounds like Sacramento State is not the only school pursuing Vick.

Schefter also pointed out that Vick has been in talks with Norfolk State.

“Michael Vick already has told The Virginian-Pilot that he has spoken with Norfolk State officials about that job,” Schefter said.

Vick does not have any experience as a head coach, coordinator, or assistant coach.

In fact, his only coaching experience came with the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football back in 2019 when he served in an advisory role with the team after previously accepting a role as offensive coordinator.

Despite his lack of experience, the move would follow a trend of legendary NFL players becoming college football coaches. Deion Sanders is the most famous example, taking over as the head coach at Jackson State before accepting his current position as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Additionally, Eddie George is the current head coach at Tennessee State University.

We’ll have to see whether or not either of these two schools chooses to hire Vick.

