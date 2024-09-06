Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines football team got off to a strong start in their national title defense, punching in a 30-10 victory against Fresno State in the season opener. It was a good start to the season for the Wolverines, but their offseason has been anything but status quo, especially after coming off of winning a national championship.

Legendary coach and former starting quarterback, Jim Harbaugh, departed the team shortly after raising the national championship trophy to return to the NFL in pursuit of a Super Bowl. Now, more than seven months after promoting former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to replace him, some unsettling news has come to light for fans of the program.

USA Today reported this week that Moore and the university have not yet come to terms on the particulars concerning a deal with a purported framework of 5 years for roughly $6 million per year. This means that the 38-year-old coached the first game of the season without being officially under contract. If things stand, he will be going into this weekend’s marquee matchup against No. 3 ranked Texas without a contract, as well.

It’s a rather shocking decision from Michigan to allow Moore to coach without a contract. It’s a move that’s essentially unheard of in modern college football. We’ll have to see how it works out.

