The Michigan Wolverines have made two quarterback changes already this season, but it sounds like the team has changed its mind again and will be going back with their original starter when they take on the Michigan State Spartans in a rivalry showdown this week.

According to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Michigan will go with Davis Warren as their quarterback for this weekend’s showdown against the Spartans for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Warren was named the team’s starting quarterback to begin the season, but he lost the job after three games in part due to the team’s struggles to move the ball on offense.

After making three starts for the Wolverines, Warren was replaced by Alex Orji, who brought more of a dual-threat option to the Michigan offense with his running ability.

Even though Orji was able to provide a bit of a boost with his running ability, the team’s downfield passing attack struggled as Orji never even eclipsed 100 yards passing in a single game.

After Orji’s struggles, the team turned to seventh-year quarterback Jack Tuttle midway through the team’s loss to the Washington Huskies. But after Tuttle failed to ignite the team’s offense, it sounds like the team has changed its mind again and will be going back to Warren in this week’s game.

A former walk-on, Warren threw for 444 total yards with two touchdowns to six interceptions in his three starts with a completion percentage of 66.7.

In his two starts, the Wolverines went 2-1, beating Fresno State and Arkansas State but falling to the Texas Longhorns in a blowout.

Since his departure from the starting lineup, Michigan has gone 2-2 with narrow wins against USC and Minnesota before suffering more lopsided and uncompetitive losses to Washington and Illinois.

We’ll have to see whether or not inserting Warren back into the lineup can provide a boost to the ailing offense.

