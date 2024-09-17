Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines football team has had an up-and-down year in the early part of their 2024 campaign. After winning their first game against Fresno State, the Wolverines were handled at home by Texas, before climbing back into the win column against Arkansas State.

One positive thing for the Wolverines is that they’ve finally got their head coach, Sherrone Moore signed to an official contract, after reports surfaced earlier in the season that he was coaching without one.

There are some interesting caveats in Moore’s contract though, likely stemming from his involvement in the infamous sign-stealing cheating scandal under previous head coach Jim Harbaugh’s administration.

According to a report from Eleven Warriors, Michigan can end Moore’s employment if it determines that he violated NCAA rules.

It seems straightforward, but the language in the contract states that a violation committed before he signed the contract “shall not be deemed a basis for termination with cause” if Michigan was aware of the violation before the contract was executed by all parties.

This likely means that Moore’s job is safe from any punishments stemming from the sign-stealing scandal.

Eleven Warriors states that if Michigan decides to terminate Moore’s contract without cause at any point in the next five years, Moore is owed 75% of his remaining salary.

Michigan appears confident there won’t be any major fallout from the scandal, but it’ll be interesting to see what unfolds when the NCAA finally brings down its judgment.

