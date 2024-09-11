Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Two Michigan Wolverine football legends made headlines on Tuesday.

According to On3, former quarterback Denard Robinson, and wide receiver Braylon Edwards, have filed a class action suit against the NCAA and the Big Ten Network. The suit contends that their name, image, and likeness were used without permission.

The issue of name, image, and likeness has been at the forefront of problems that the NCAA and its president, Charlie Baker, are looking to resolve. Now the issue might result in the NCAA having to shell out serious cash, as the suit claims that the defendants, Michigan football players who played before 2016, are seeking over $50 million in damages.

“While today, it is accepted and understood that current college football players are allowed to be compensated monetarily, especially for using their name, image and likeness (sometimes referred to as ‘NIL’), players were wrongfully and unlawfully prevented from doing so for decades,” Tuesday’s suit reads. “The NCAA knew it was wrong but still continued to profit.”

“Defendants NCAA, BTN, and their known and unknown co-conspirators have engaged in a continuing contract, combination, and conspiracy to restrain trade in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act,” the complaint continues.

If the Michigan players win the suit, it would be a major blow for the NCAA.

[On3]