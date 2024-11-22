Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

While this season has been one to forget for the Michigan Wolverines, there’s hope on the horizon.

Michigan enters its final two games of the regular season at 5-5. It needs to beat one of the Northwestern Wildcats or Ohio State Buckeyes to gain bowl eligibility.

A lot has gone wrong for the Wolverines this season, but perhaps the biggest issue has been the inability to get any sort of consistent play out of quarterbacks Alex Orji, Davis Warren, or Jack Tuttle.

At 134.6 passing yards per game, the Wolverines are the sixth-worst passing offense in the country and the worst of any Power Four school.

Michigan’s fortunes could be changing next season, however. On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Wolverines successfully swayed 2025 top quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood away from his commitment to the LSU Tigers.

Underwood, a native of Belleville, MI, just outside Detroit, will stay home to play for the Wolverines. The famed Michigan/Ohio State rivalry is even more interesting because 2025’s second-ranked quarterback recruit, Tavien St. Clair, is committed to Ohio State.

Not only does this mean that one of college football’s most storied rivalries will boast the nation’s two best quarterbacks, but St. Clair is from Bellefontaine, Ohio, just an hour outside of Columbus.

Fox Sports’ Brandon Koretz pointed this out Thursday, and social media had much to say about the major development.

The No. 1 and No. 2-ranked football recruits in the country are quarterbacks committed to Michigan and Ohio State. No. 1 – Bryce Underwood

No. 2 – Tavien St. Clair Best rivalry in sports… 🍿🔥 pic.twitter.com/S2wDZ9kv3O — Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) November 21, 2024

Ohio kid to OSU. Michigan kid to UM. The way it should be. https://t.co/p9Kdbbw6E6 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 22, 2024

Greatest rivalry in sports. And no close second. https://t.co/5GEs9Al3v5 — Jorie Aulston (@JorieAulston) November 22, 2024

