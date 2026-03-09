Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks defensive back Kaleb Martin (17) against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Miami RedHawks men’s college basketball team is the talk of the nation as the country’s last remaining undefeated squad in Division I. On the heels of the basketball team’s national success, the university has greenlit a new multipurpose arena that is expected to cost upwards of $250 million.

However, this isn’t the only place the RedHawks are willing to start spending big.

Miami’s football program is returning 11 starters for the 2026 campaign, a rarity for Group-of-Six schools in the NIL era, when Power 4 schools can lure players in the transfer portal thanks to an abundance of resources.

However, Miami is showing that it’s willing to be competitive when it comes to spending after a major funding boost, with one source telling CBS that the cost for its football roster is estimated between $8-10 million.

“It’s such a dynamic time in college athletics,” Miami athletics director David Sayler said.

“A lot of schools are putting their heads in the sand because they want to go back to the old way. We’ve simply put our head above the ground and said what we want to be, and we’ve had donors step up and say they want to get us there.”

Miami’s approach shows what is possible, even at the G6 level, with the proper buy-in.

“(College athletics) has changed dramatically,” Sayler said. “(It’s) so different than it was. The schools that have been able to get out in front on that — like Indiana — have had success. The thought of Indiana doing what they’ve done, if you’d brought that up six years ago, you would have been laughed at.

“(A) unique time gives opportunities.”

Sayler wants Miami to lead the G6 level for years to come.

“Our goal is to be the best Group of Six program in the country across all of our sports,” he said. “That’s what we want to be. And just, you know, keep an eye towards the future and whatever happens next in this crazy world of college athletics.”