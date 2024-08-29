Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a pretty firm demand from Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry earlier this year, it sounds like the LSU Tigers football team has no plans to be on the field during the playing of the national anthem for their home games this season.

Earlier this year, Landry voiced his displeasure that the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team remained in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem ahead of their Elite Eight game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. As a result, he indicated that he thinks all athletes in the state should be present and standing for the national anthem or risk losing their scholarships. But LSU clearly has no intention of doing that during football season.

The LSU football team is not typically on the field during the playing of the national anthem as a result of their typical pregame process, and an LSU spokesperson recently made it clear that the team had no plans to change that pregame process just to please the governor.

“There will not be any changes to our pre-game football processes this season,” LSU athletics spokesman Zach Greenwell told the Louisiana Illuminator according to WBRZ.

Not everyone is happy about this decision, however, as it seems to have sparked a lot of outrage on social media.

Disgusting and that’s why football is no longer watched in this home. — Blessed Nana_LL (@realblessednana) August 28, 2024

I bet you commies in the media are so happy. — NutTworld (@nutTworld) August 29, 2024

Amazing how many people are for LSU not being patriotic! Sports in our country have historically played the SSB! That’s the problem with our country, instead of coming together, we are falling apart! It’s shameful! — Jason Bozes (@jchillz75) August 28, 2024

If they hate America they should go play in Venezuela or Somalia. — Dark Knight Rising 🦇🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@callmebruceLA) August 28, 2024

Brian Kelly hates America — Esque 🇺🇬 (@Esque_FL) August 28, 2024

We stopped watching that crap years ago. Good riddance. — ProfessorX (@A2ZwithD) August 29, 2024

The Tigers are under no legal obligation to be present for the national anthem.

[WBRZ]