The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team sparked outrage earlier this year when the team was not on the court for the playing of the national anthem before their showdown with the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. The move led Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry to suggest that all athletes in the state should be out for the national anthem or risk their scholarships, but it doesn’t sound like the LSU football team plans to comply with that.

The LSU football team typically does not stand on the field for the playing of the national anthem before their home games. And despite the demand from Landry earlier this year, the Tigers don’t plan to alter their pregame routine this upcoming season, either.

“There will not be any changes to our pre-game football processes this season,” LSU athletics spokesman Zach Greenwell told the Louisiana Illuminator according to WBRZ.

This is obviously a controversial decision given the demand from Landry earlier this season, but there has been no actual law or ordinance passed that requires the team to be on the field during the playing of the national anthem. So far, it was merely a suggestion from Landry, and LSU has no intention of complying.

