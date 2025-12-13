Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham celebrates with fans after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Kyle Whittingham, the winningest head coach in the history of the Utah Utes football program, is stepping down from his role after the conclusion of the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31. Whittingham has been with the program since 1994 and assumed the role of head coach in 2004, tallying 177 wins as the leader of the team.

“The time is right to step down from my position as the head football coach at the University of Utah,” Whittingham said via statement, according to ESPN. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to lead the program for the past 21 years and I’m very grateful for the relationships forged with all the players and assistant coaches that have worked so hard and proudly worn the drum and feather during our time here.

“The opportunity to guide so many talented young men as they pursued their goals — both on and off the field, has truly been a blessing.”

Whittingham led Utah to three conference titles, two Rose Bowl appearances, two top-five finishes in the AP poll, and an undefeated season in 2008 that culminated with a win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2008 Sugar Bowl.

“The legacy that Kyle Whittingham leaves distinguishes him as one of the most impactful figures in the history of Utah Athletics,” athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement of his own.

“As the head coach or as an assistant, Coach Whitt played a pivotal role in the most historic and successful seasons in program history, and established championship expectations. Perhaps more importantly, he established a legacy of tremendous character, integrity and class. Kyle Whittingham will forever be appreciated and cherished for his leadership and achievement with Utah Football.”

After Whittingham’s final game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on New Year’s Eve, he will be succeeded by defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, who was announced as the successor on head coach in waiting on July 1, 2024.