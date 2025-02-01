Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes are college football’s national champions after steamrolling through the first-ever 12-team college football playoff. The Buckeyes handed business against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to host the trophy at the end of the season.

Unfortunately, things have not exactly gone according to plan for the Buckeyes since winning the Championship.

On the day the team and school were celebrating with a championship parade, news broke that would substantially change the program’s future and threaten its ability to sustain its dominance.

“Sources: Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is finalizing a three-year deal to become the new defensive coordinator at Penn State. It averages $3.1 million over three years,” reported ESPN’s College Football insider Pete Thamel.

As if that weren’t enough, another member of the coaching staff was placed on administrative leave for misconduct. According to The Columbus Dispatch, defensive quality control coach Joe Lyberger was put on administrative leave in December due to an investigation by the university office that handles complaints of harassment, discrimination, and sexual misconduct.

Now, more news is shaking up the Buckeyes coaching staff.

“Ohio State OL coach Justin Frye is expected to take the Arizona Cardinals OL job,” reported On3 on Saturday morning.

BREAKING: Ohio State OL coach Justin Frye is expected to take the Arizona Cardinals OL job, @PeteNakos_ reports.https://t.co/GGFK76wwyG pic.twitter.com/BvNU9WykCf — On3 (@On3sports) February 1, 2025

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“better fit for him where there is no recruiting,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Maybe Ohio state will start getting OL recruits no,” one person added.

“Will Ohio State have any coaches left to coach!!!” one fan wanted to know.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Buckeye rebuild their coaching staff.