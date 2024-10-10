Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Oregon Ducks this weekend in a top-three showdown between the two top teams in the Big Ten. But leading up to the game, some comments from one Ohio State star have gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

During an interview on Wednesday evening, Ohio State starting right tackle Josh Fryar admitted that he doesn’t like playing on national television because everyone can see when he makes a mistake.

“I don’t like it on national television, because if you get messed up, everybody knows,” Fryar said in a video shared by Dillon Davis of the Delaware Gazette.

Josh Fryar on the bright lights that will be Ohio State’s matchup with Oregon on Saturday: pic.twitter.com/WXqgtt8slg — Dillon Davis (@DillonDavis56) October 9, 2024

“The reporters, the announcers, everybody, but at the same time, you’ve got to embrace it, too.”

Needless to say, these comments quickly sparked outrage from fans online.

“Why on earth would you ever say this?” one fan wrote on social media.

“Oh no this is a terrible response we’re cooked” another fan wrote.

“There is no way around it. This is a bad look for the kid. NFL teams are taking notice of this as well,” another fan added.

“You can’t be talking like this at THE Ohio State man. Go play for a MAC school if you don’t want those bright lights,” a fan quipped.

“Why did he say this out loud man?” another fan asked.

“We have a team full of losers man,” another fan said.

We’ll have to see how Fryar and the Buckeyes perform on Saturday, but these comments clearly didn’t inspire a lot of confidence.

[Dillon Davis]