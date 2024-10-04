Oct 12, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines helmet sits on the back of the bench during the second half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines are 4-1, but they don’t look as dominant as many were expecting from the defending champions. The Texas Longhorns dismantled the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, and Michigan was lucky to survive against the Minnesota Gophers.

Joel Klatt, who calls many Michigan games on Fox, thinks that Michigan “looks lost.”

“Michigan looks lost right now. This is not anywhere close to the teams that we have seen over the last three years,” Klatt said, according to The Spun. “Now, they want it to be similar, and the difference is that — I just don’t sense that they have a real deep understanding of who they are. This Michigan team in the first half against Minnesota looked very good. The entire game against Texas, looked totally lost.

“There were so many mistakes in the passing game, too many turnovers, and then they went to Alex Orji and there’s just no passing game to speak of.

They get up big on both USC and then Minnesota in the first half, and then they totally fall apart with an inability to move the ball offensively in the second half. They allow the opposition to get back in the game.

“They have lost some of that Michigan identity, which means that they don’t have a blueprint to follow like they did in previous years, and there’s no margin for error. If they’re not perfect, then all of a sudden they can be beat, and they can be beat in a hurry.

So the rest of the year now, what Michigan is going to have to deal with is the fact that if they’re not perfect, they will be vulnerable to be beat.”

Michigan will have a chance on Saturday to prove Klatt wrong and reassert its dominance against the Washington Huskies, in a rematch of last season’s national championship game.

