Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow famously won a Heisman Trophy and national championship with the LSU Tigers in college.

But he actually started his collegiate career with his home-state Ohio State Buckeyes and competed for the starting job until a hand injury saw the Urban Meyer-led coaching staff award the late Dwayne Haskins the starting position.

Burrow eventually transferred to LSU, and the rest is history as they say.

Speaking on The Pivot, Burrow revealed that his time at Ohio State ended in difficulty, and he questioned if the coaching staff was seeing his growth as a quarterback.

“Yeah, I mean at Ohio State I was definitely questioning myself, because I thought, ‘I’m working so hard in the weight room, I’m playing really well in practice’ and I felt like nobody was really taking notice of that or seeing the improvement or how I was playing in practice.” Burrow said.

“I was like, ‘Do I have a warped sense of myself and how I’m playing or what kind of quarterback I am?’ That was definitely tough those three and half years. I had so much confidence in the work that I was putting in off the field and the growth that I was having, but I felt like not a lot of people had confidence in me at that point.”

“All I had, like we talked about earlier, was the confidence in myself and the work that I was putting in would eventually come to light and pay off and thank God it did.”

The decision obviously worked out for Burrow in the end, though he also admitted he struggled to understand the Bayou accent when he arrived in Baton Rouge.

“I had no idea what the hell everybody was saying for the first like 2-3 months so I would just be like, ‘Yeah, you know.’ I had no idea.”

[The Pivot]