Earlier this week, the NCAA handed down a pretty strong punishment against former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for recruiting violations committed during the COVID-19 dead period. But in a pretty shocking twist, it seems that Michigan is moving forward with plans to honor him at an upcoming game anyway.

Just two days after the NCAA announced a four-year show-cause penalty for Jim Harbaugh that would give him some pretty harsh punishment if he attempted to come back to college football in the next four years, Michigan announced plans to give Harbaugh a pretty significant honor at an upcoming home game.

During a recent appearance on the “1 Star Recruits” podcast, Warde Manuel announced that Jim Harbaugh will serve as honorary captain for the Wolverines’ Aug. 31 game against Fresno State, even despite the recent NCAA punishment and the ongoing investigation into the program’s alleged illegal sign-stealing scheme for which Harbaugh served a three-game suspension last season.

Needless to say, this is a pretty shocking announcement from Michigan considering the recent punishment from the NCAA, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

Clearly, Michigan does not seem too bothered by the findings against Harbaugh.

