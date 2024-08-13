Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late after being dealt sanctions from the NCAA. And now, the national championship-winning coach is seemingly not all that interested in being affiliated with the program.

Harbaugh, who of course has left for the NFL when the Los Angeles Chargers came calling this offseason, was previously planning on attending the team’s season-opening game against Fresno State later this month as the program looks to defend their title with new head coach Sherrone Moore.

However, after the NCAA decided to issue him a four-year “show cause” order related to an investigation into recruiting violations during his time with the program, Harbaugh has changed his mind about the season-opening game.

According to Michigan Wolverines beat writer Austin Meek of The Athletic, Harbaugh will no longer be attending the game as an honorary captain. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore detailed a recent conversation he had with Harbaugh, with Harbaugh relaying to him that he “didn’t want to be away from the Chargers”.

Jim Harbaugh will not be an honorary captain at Michigan’s opener, Moore says. Harbaugh called and said he didn’t want to be away from the Chargers. — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) August 13, 2024

For Harbaugh to have such a sudden change of heart about attending the game, you have to assume the NCAA’s sanctions against him, and all the backlash that came with, had to play into that decision.

Regardless, for the time being, Harbaugh appears to be distancing himself from his former program and focusing solely on the 2024-25 NFL season for the Chargers.

