Ohio State Buckeyes superstar freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith reportedly received lucrative offers to enter the transfer portal and leave Ohio State after helping lead the Buckeyes to a national title, but it doesn’t sound like he intends to entertain that possibility.

Jeremiah Smith emerged as perhaps the most dominant wide receiver in the country toward the end of his first season of college football, and it seems like other teams are willing to pay a lot of money to try to lure him away from Ohio State.

According to a report from college football insider Pete Nakos of On3, Jeremiah Smith is being offered between $4.5 million and $5 million to leave Ohio State and transfer to another program.

Despite these offers, Nakos reported that Ohio State “is ready to do whatever it needs to hold onto Smith.” And it sounds like Smith has no intention to leave Ohio State.

Shortly after news of the lucrative offers to Smith, Jay Wimbrow of the South Florida Express, which is the 7-on-7 team Smith play on back in high school, took to social media to express his doubt that Smith would be leaving Ohio State.

“Ain’t gonna happen, that family is too loyal. Good try tho,” Wimbrow wrote in a post on X.

Smith quickly re-posted Wimbrow’s message himself, adding a 100 emoji to announce his intention to remain loyal to Ohio State.

Smith, the top-rated player in the 2024 high school recruiting class, was dominant throughout Ohio State’s playoff run, putting up 381 receiving yards with five touchdowns in the four-game stretch.

This season, Smith was so dominant that multiple NFL Draft analysts have suggested that he would be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft if he was eligible, even though he was just an 18-year-old freshman.

It’s easy to see why other programs would try to lure him away, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be going anywhere.