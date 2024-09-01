[Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Ohio State Buckeyes five-star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is entering his first season of college football with a lot of hype. But as he made his Ohio State debut on Saturday afternoon, he claims he wasn’t feeling any pressure.

After a dominant college football debut that included six catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, Jeremiah Smith was asked if he was feeling pressure in his debut. And he had a pretty bold and blunt response.

“Pressure? Nah, I don’t really feel pressure,” Smith said during his postgame press conference according to On3. “I just want to go out there, play football, and win games. I know all the hype around me was crazy coming in. I just wanted to come in and just work, not be about all hype. Impress my coaches, impress my peers, and impress my teammates.”

Smith had a couple of hiccups on the first drive of the game as he dropped a short pass that might have gone for a touchdown and was called for a false start on the very next play. But he quickly bounced back from the mistakes and made quite a few highlight plays including two touchdown catches and a long one-handed catch.

Clearly, he is ready to play immediately.

[On3]