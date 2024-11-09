Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, Jason Kelce was involved in an incident that went viral on social media after he was seen using a homophobic slur and smashing the phone of a heckler. Police are investigating the incident, but they seem to have hit a roadblock.

The incident took place just outside Penn State’s Beaver Stadium before Saturday’s game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions, which Jason Kelce attended after making a guest appearance on College GameDay earlier that morning.

As Kelce was walking toward the stadium, a fan approached him and made inappropriate comments about his brother Travis’ relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, using a homophobic slur.

“Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a [homophobic slur] for dating Taylor Swift?” the heckler asked Jason.

Kelce responded by grabbing the heckler’s phone and smashing it onto the ground, then using the slur in return.

“Who’s the [homophobic slur] now?” Kelce said.

Last week, TMZ Sports reported that police were investigating the incident. But it seems like investigators have now hit a problem.

It seems that the police have not been able to identify the heckler that approached Kelce.

“A spokesperson for the university police department tells TMZ Sports that they do not know the identity of the guy, adding no one has come forward to make a complaint over their personal property (smashed phone) being damaged,” TMZ Sports reported this week.

It’s not clear whether or not Kelce will face any legal troubles as a result of the incident, but it seems like the investigation has hit a snag.

