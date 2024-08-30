Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes may have won their season-opening showdown with North Dakota State on Thursday night, but ESPN College Football Playoff expert Heather Dinich still was not impressed by what she saw.

After watching the Buffaloes struggle to beat an FCS opponent, Heather Dinich seems to think that Deion Sanders and Colorado are in for a tough season. Diniched called them out a bit saying they are “not ready to compete with better teams.”

“It told us that Colorado is not ready to compete with better teams,” Dinich claimed. “They were fortunate and exhaled. They got a win against a nine-time FCS champion. We can talk all day about Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. They are outstanding, fantastic, fun to watch, but if they don’t get better up front, on both sides of the ball, they’re not going to win a lot of football games this year, and Deion Sanders knows that.

“They are going to be better at some point in his career, this year is probably not the year it’s going to reflect that. It’s going to take more than Hunter and Sanders.”

We’ll have to see whether or not the Buffaloes can prove Dinich and the other doubters wrong over the course of the season.

[On3]