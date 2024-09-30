Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Purdue Boilermakers have struggled in their past three games. As a result, it sounds like the team has decided to make a pretty significant change to its coaching staff in the middle of the season.

On Sunday evening, the Purdue Boilermakers announced that the team was firing offensive coordinator Graham Harrell four games into the 2024 season.

“Decisions like this are never easy,” Purdue head coach Ryan Walters said in a statement on Sunday.

“After evaluating our start to the season, I felt that it was best for our team to make a change now. We are appreciative of Graham’s contributions to our program and wish him the best going forward.”

Through four games so far this season, the Boilermakers have scored just 21.8 points per game, which ranks just 108th in the country.

The decision to fire Harrell obviously led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“This buys Walters some time. Reignites my trust in him – willing to make adjustments to better the program, trying to right the ship. Missed on Harrell hire initially, if there is improvement for last 8 games, and a good hire in off-season we are cooking for next year,” one fan wrote on X.

“They must have heard me yelling from the couch,” another fan wrote.

“Nebraska broke Purdue,” another fan said.

“A coach not afraid to make in season changesm” another fan added.

We’ll have to see how this move plays out for Purdue this season and beyond.

[On3]