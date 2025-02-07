Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets hired away a coach from a Southeastern Conference contender.

Top Texas assistant coach Blake Gideon is on the move. Gideon will go to the Yellow Jackets coaching staff, as head coach Brent Key has made a significant hire to his staff.

Gideon will be the Yellow Jackets’ defensive coordinator, according to a report from Matt Zenitz.

“Georgia Tech is set to hire Texas associate head coach/safeties coach Blake Gideon as its new defensive coordinator,” Zenitz wrote on X.

Prior to coaching, Gideon was a former player at the University of Texas. Gideon played for the Longhorns from 2008 to 2011. He then had a brief, three-year NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos. He reached Super Bowl 48 with the Broncos in 2013.

Gideon has coached in college football since the 2014 season. He’s made stops at Florida, Auburn, Western Carolina, Georgia State, Houston, Ole Miss, and then Texas. He’s worked as a safeties coach, defensive backs coach, and special teams coordinator in his coaching history.

So this will be his first major coordinating job. He joins a Georgia Tech program that should be strong again in 2025. The Yellow Jackets went 7-6 in 2024, showing promise at times, but a need to shore things up as well.

Gideon should be an intriguing hire. From a recruiting perspective, Georgia Tech will hope that Gideon’s ties back to Texas will help them land quality talent in that talent-rich state.