Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs star running back Trevor Etienne was suspended for Saturday’s season-opening showdown with the Clemson Tigers as a result of a DUI arrest over the offseason, but it sounds like there’s a chance his suspension could be longer than one game.

According to ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said that Etienne’s suspension would “not necessarily” just be for one game.

“When we asked Kirby Smart if this would be a one-game suspension for Trevor Etienne, he said, ‘Not necessarily.’ So the length of this suspension is still unclear,” McGrath said on the ABC broadcast in the second quarter according to On3. “But one thing is clear, this team believes in Etienne. I’m told he took accountability with his teammates. Coaches say he is the unquestionable leader, the No. 1 back for the Bulldogs. And on the sidelines, he’s been very active, coaching up their young running backs and even speaking with their offensive line during this game.”

Smart himself was not willing to comment much on the suspension during a press conference earlier this week.

“I don’t really talk about any of the other stuff in regards to any of our players with suspensions,” Smart said. “But I’m excited about all of the guys that are going to get an opportunity to play at back.”

We’ll have to see how long Etienne will be sidelined.

[On3]