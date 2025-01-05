Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs suffered a decisive loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff last week, and it sounds like they are losing one of their top-rated players, too.

According to a report from college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jaden Rashada has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Jaden Rashada was one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the country coming out of high school when he signed with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Rashada was rated as the No. 6 quarterback and the No. 44 overall player in the 2023 high school recruiting class. He was initially committed to Florida, but ended up at Arizona State after an NIL dispute with the Gators.

After just one year with the Sun Devils, he transferred to Athens where he figured to be in line to compete for the team’s starting quarterback spot after the departure of Carson Beck, but it sounds like that is no longer the case.

Rashada had some good things to say about Georgia just days before this decision.

“I think I needed this place a lot right now in my life,” Rashada said ahead of the Sugar Bowl according to On3. “I needed Georgia specifically.”

Now, he is leaving in search of yet another school.

It’s not clear where he intends to transfer, but he will likely be one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason.

[Pete Thamel]