Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Former Auburn quarterback Walker White has a new school.

Over the weekend, the freshman quarterback announced that he will be continuing his college career at Baylor after entering the transfer portal.

“Grateful to be a Bear!” White wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, White told ESPN’s Pete Thamel: “I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and get to work in Coach Spavital’s offense. I’m also excited that there’s a clear plan for quarterback development.”

The No. 5 quarterback and No. 41 overall prospect in the 2024 class according to 247Sports, White signed with Auburn coming out of Little Rock Christian Academy in Arkansas a year ago. The former four-star prospect appeared in just one game during his lone season with the Tigers, completing two of his five pass attempts for 18 yards in a win over UL Monroe in November.

With his redshirt still intact, White will arrive at Baylor with all four years of his college eligibility still available to him.

Ranked as 247Sports’ No. 9 quarterback in the transfer portal this offseason, he projects to serve as a backup to returning Bears senior signal-caller Sawyer Robertson in 2025 and could compete to become Baylor’s starting quarterback as early as the 2026 college football season.

