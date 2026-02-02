Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, Florida State Seminoles offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn announced his retirement from coaching after 35 years in the business, including head coaching stints at Arkansas State, UCF, and Auburn.

ESPN sources indicated to the Worldwide Leader that Malzahn made the decision due to family considerations.

“After 35 years (15 high school, 20 college), I’m grateful for the unbelievable journey God has allowed me to walk. It is time for me to step away from coaching.

“There are so many people to thank, and it starts with my beautiful wife, Kristi. We’ve done this thing together and any success I’ve had on the field, you deserve just as much credit as me,” Malzahn said in a statement.

“To my daughters, Kylie and Kenzie: thank you for the many sacrifices each of you made to allow me to live out my dream.

“Thank you to the administrators throughout my career that gave me incredible opportunities along with the coaches I’ve been blessed to work side by side with over the years, many of whom are lifelong friends.

“Lastly, I would like to thank all my former players. It’s been the joy of a lifetime to coach you. I’m proud of the many accomplishments and wins we had on the field, but what has brought me the most joy is seeing the husbands and fathers so many of you have become. Always remember to use your influence in a positive way.

“As I look ahead to this next season of my life, I am excited to spend more time with my family and focus on what the Lord is calling me to do next.”

Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell is expected to assume play calling duties in Malzahn’s place.