The Florida Gators suffered a blowout loss to the Miami Hurricanes to start the season, falling 41-17 at home. After the game, head coach Billy Napier took ownership for the loss and discussed how he plans to guide the team as they attempt to bounce back.

In his postgame press conference, Billy Napier had a rather blunt response to the loss.

“It’s embarrassing, to be quite honest with you,” Napier said. “That’s how I feel. That’s how our kids feel. There’s no excuses. Keep our mouths shut, show up and work. We have to do better. I do think that our players will show up and they will respond.”

It was an undeniably bad loss, but there are still 11 regular season games to play, so Napier knows that he and the team will have to do what they can to bounce back.

“We’ll have to navigate it,” Napier said. “We’ve got to be men and we’ve got to show some maturity. Ultimately, if you care about the team, you’ll show up and work hard at your job. I think this group will do that. But we can’t control that. It’s part of the job, and it’s part of their responsibility to the team.”

We’ll have to see how they handle the loss.

