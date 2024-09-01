Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes traveled to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators to open the season this weekend. Miami won in a 41-17 blowout, and star quarterback Cam Ward was unimpressed with the Florida crowd.

“It wasn’t (the loudest),” Ward said. “I played at USC. USC wasn’t packed, but it was louder than this. I played at Oregon and it was louder than this. The Pac-12 is misspoken for. That’s where I believe real football is played. Coming from Washington (State), Washington is one of the loudest environments I’ve played.”

More than that, Ward called out the fans for being loud at the wrong time.

“Some advice to the fans: I would say if you’re gonna be loud, be loud when we’re huddling. You can’t just be loud when we break the huddle. By that time, there’s no point. We hear the play and we communicated already. But it was a good atmosphere to play in and I was just excited that we were able to get a victory.”

Ward even suggested that the environment that the team practiced in was louder than the actual atmosphere on gameday.

“Practice was way louder than this,” he said. “You have a speaker blowing in your ear from five yards behind you. It’s kind of hard to hear stuff. So the coaches and coaching staff, they prepared us for this moment. They prepared us for this game.

“We’re gonna have another big time road game eventually on the road where the crowd’s going to be sold out. We’re going to continue to play our brand of football, be physical and not let the crowd noise distract us and continue to make plays day in and day out.”

Clearly, he was unimpressed by The Swamp.

[On3]