Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (left) and head coach Curt Cignetti pose for photos with the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after Mendoza wins the award. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Indiana Hoosiers have been the team of destiny this season. Led by head coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana went 13-0 on the campaign, defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the Big Ten Championship.

Now, the Hoosiers are adding to their magical season ahead of thier College Football Playoff game in the Rose Bowl, as star quarterback has claimed the Heisman Trophy, the first winner of the sport’s most prestigious honor in program history.

Mendoza delivered one of his trademark speeches while accepting the award, thanking his mom Elsa, who is battling multiple sclerosis.

“Mami, this is your trophy as much as it is mine. You’ve always been my biggest fan. You’re my light. You’re my Why. You’re my biggest supporter. Your sacrifice, courage, love those have been my first playbook, and the playbook that I’m gonna carry through my side through my entire life,” Mendoza said.

“You taught me that toughness doesn’t need to be loud. It can be quiet and strong. It’s choosing hope. It’s believing in yourself when the world doesn’t give you much reason to.

“Together, you and I are rewriting what people think is possible. I love you.”

He also thanked his grandparents in their native tongue, Spanish.

“And for my grandparents: Por el amor y sacrificio de mis padres y abuelos, los quiero mucho. De toda mi corazon, de toda gracias.” (For all the love and and sacrifice of my parents and grandparents, I love you a lot. With all my heart, all of the thanks).

Now, Mendoza and Cignetti will turn their attention to bringing the national championship back to Bloomington.