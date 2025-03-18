EA Sports College Football 25

Last year people were thrilled when the return of one of the greatest sports video game franchises of all time returned. College Football 25 marked the first college football video game from EA since NCAA 14.

The game went on to be massively successful, becoming one of the best-selling video games of all time. As a part of the game’s return, players who opted into being included were awarded $600 to use their likeness in the game.

Now, EA has decided to revisit that agreement and make a major change to what it pays the athletes who opt-in.

“NEWS: EA Sports will pay players $1,500 each in NIL for College Football 26, (the Athletic) has learned. – That’s more than double last year’s $600 and comes after record game sales. – Plus, more for ambassadors and cover athletes,” reported The Athletic’s Chris Vanini on Tuesday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Then accurately represent them in the game. Player body types were absolutely horrendous in CFB 25,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Even doubled, that’s still peanuts for the players compared to what EA will make,” someone else added.

“Man d1 athletes have it made these days. Money coming at them from all angles..I’m about 25 years too late. We barely even got any money to eat back in the day,” one former collegiate athlete added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the players make more from EA in each subsequent year.