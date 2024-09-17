Curtis Means-Pool Photo via USA TODAY

As Donald Trump prepares for the upcoming election, it sounds like his campaign is going to the SEC.

According to a report from Mark Halperin, Donald Trump is set to attend the upcoming showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“Schedules can change, of course, but per football sources, Donald Trump plans to go to Bryant-Denny Stadium to see the Alabama vs. Georgia Football game on 9/28. Get on this, all y’all,” Mark Halperin said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

This is certainly not the first time that Trump has decided to attend a college football game as part of his election strategy.

Last year, Trump attended the showdown between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones in advance of the Iowa Caucus to open the Republican Primary circuit. He then attended the South Carolina vs. Clemson game later in the year ahead of the South Carolina primary.

Trump was also seen at Alabama’s game against LSU in 2019.

Appearances at sporting events have been a key part of Trump’s campaign strategy this election cycle. He has been seen at numerous UFC fights, several golf events, and even the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte.

This has been hailed as a “winning strategy” by some experts.

We’ll have to see how the appearance goes for Trump.

