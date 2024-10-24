SARAH YENESEL/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Nov. 2 showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions was already one of the biggest college football games of the year, and it sounds like there will be a special guest in the stands.

According to a report from college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, former United States President Donald Trump is set to make an appearance at the game in State College, Pennsylvania.

“Donald Trump’s team is making plans for the former president to attend the Ohio State-Penn State game on Nov. 2 in State College,” Dellenger said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“If the schedule is finalized, he’d be appearing in a swing state three days before Election Day. Trump attended the UGA-Bama game earlier this year.”

This obviously will not be the first time that Trump has attended a college football game this season, as Dellenger notes. Trump previously attended the top-five showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

This visit, however, will be a pretty important one as both Ohio and Pennsylvania are key swing states in the upcoming election.

Attending sporting events has become a key part of Trump’s campaign strategy to appeal to voters in key states.

He attended last year’s game between Clemson and South Carolina, was in attendance for the Iowa vs. Iowa State showdown last year, and also attended the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race in Charlotte earlier this year.

It’s worth noting that Trump is not the only one who has made his presence known at sporting events recently. Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz was in attendance at this year’s showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

We’ll have to see whether or not Trump is able to fit the game into his schedule and how he is received at the stadium.

