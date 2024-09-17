James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes can’t seem to stay out of the headlines, although this time it may not be their fault.

Derrick White, a gold medalist at this summer’s Paris Olympics and an NBA finals winner with the Boston Celtics got into a scuffle at the Buffaloes’ game against in-state rival Colorado State. TMZ obtained a video that shows White and friends he attended the game with getting into a fight behind one of the end zones.

White is a Colorado alumnus, so it makes sense why he’d want to attend the rivalry game, especially with the hype that Sanders has brought to the football program. It’s hard to believe he imagined he’d be involved in a fight.

Per TMZ, things got hectic in the third quarter, as it became obvious Sanders and the Buffs would win the contest. A man in a Colorado State shirt swung his arm and clobbered White on the side of the head.

White was hit so hard his hat flew off. What ensued after was madness, with a brawl breaking out across the stands.

White was pulled out of the chaos, but the brawl continued in his absence.

#NBA star #DerrickWhite was hit in the head by a spinning backfist on Saturday, new video obtained by @TMZ_Sports shows. Full story here: https://t.co/GIfoacuOVO pic.twitter.com/OVQmiEfqTO — TMZ (@TMZ) September 16, 2024

Police were able to intervene before things got really out of hand and someone was seriously hurt, and White was able to successfully evacuate.

White will hope that his Buffaloes manage to avoid more negative press as they look to build a winning streak this weekend against Baylor.

[TMZ]