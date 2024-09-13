Derek Jeter waves to his children as he speaks to the crowd after he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York Sept. 8, 2021. The former shortstop spent his entire 20 year career in pinstripes as a New York Yankee. Derek Jeter Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame

Fresh off of a National Championship, the Michigan Wolverines came into the new college football season looking to keep the momentum rolling and build on their previous success.

Their first real test of the season came Saturday when the Texas Longhorns traveled to Ann Arbor to take on defending champions. This time the Wolverines were the ones who were handled. The Longhorns won 31-12, in a game that was never all that close.

The Wolverines’ flat performance was partially on legendary shortstop Derek Jeter. Jeter served as an honorary captain and gave the team speech to inspire them before the game, but it seems the speech may have fallen flat.

Jeter admitted to possibly not connecting with the team.

“Having absolutely zero experience playing football in my life, I don’t know if anything registered with them,” Jeter said according to Fox News.

When asked what the speech was about, Jeter explained.

“I think it’s just basically sharing a message, a message of when you’re on top, when you’re winning and trying to repeat, do it again. I mean, sustainability over time is very, very challenging, and they hope to do that this year,” Jeter said.

Clearly, the advice did not resonate, and the Wolverines suffered a blowout loss to Texas.

