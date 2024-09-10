The American Flag is carried on the field by a color guard before the NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 34-31. Cincinnati Bengals And The Kansas City Chiefs 484

The college football slate on Saturday was as eventful as always. The Texas Longhorns dispatched Michigan easily in Ann Arbor, Notre Dame suffered one of the worst losses in program history to Northern Illinois, and Deion Sanders may be on the hot seat after Colorado had an embarrassing performance against Nebraska. It wasn’t just about the football being played though.

With the presidential election coming up this November, the Democratic National Committee seized an opportunity to send a message to the students attending the games.

Anti-Trump banners were flown outside of four college football stadiums on Saturday.

The DNC is desperate to divert attention from VP Harris' plummeting poll numbers. Anti-Trump banners over college football games? Pathetic attempt at political manipulation. Let's focus on the real issues and support President Trump's proven economic policies. #FoxNews — Ashley Barker (@AshleyBark72983) September 8, 2024

The Democratic National Committee chose stadiums spanning the country. The banners were spotted at Michigan Stadium at the University of Michigan, the University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium, Beaver Stadium at Penn State University, and Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin.

Unsurprisingly, per Nate Silver of 538, these are states where Trump has been gaining ground recently and are all key to determining the winner of November’s election. With so much at stake, it wouldn’t be surprising if more political banners were flown from both sides throughout the football season.

We’ll have to see whether or not Kamala Harris makes a similar move.

[Ashley Bark]