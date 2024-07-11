Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has never been shy about dishing out praise to two-way Colorado superstar Travis Hunter, but he took that praise to a whole new level this week.

During his press conference at Big 12 Media Days this week, Deion Sanders did not hold back his praise for Travis Hunter as he declared that the Buffaloes’ two-way superstar is better than football legends Charles Woodson and Champ Bailey, both of whom played both offense and defense at the college level just like Hunter.

“He’s something we haven’t seen in college football,” Sanders said according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. “Charles Woodson was HIM, Champ Bailey was HIM, those guys are unbelievable… but [Travis] he’s the best WR in college football and he’s the best CB in college football.”

This is obviously some high praise for Hunter, who has indeed emerged as one of the most dominant players in the country on both sides of the ball.

As far as Sanders’ claim that Hunter is the best cornerback and the best wide receiver in the country, Hunter will have a chance to prove that this season. We’ll have to see how he performs and if he can stay healthy.

[Hayes Fawcett]