Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As the Spring Game undergoes its own evolution, Deion Sanders is looking to innovate himself. The Colorado head coach has an idea to try and spice things up in Boulder.

Instead of pitting his players against each other, Sanders wants a scrimmage against another school.

What might sound like a fascinating idea to you, the Colorado coach spoke about this week.

“The Spring Game will be televised on ESPN2 … on the 19th. We got to sell this thing out and pack this thing because the way the trend is going,” Sanders said at his press conference via On3. “You never know if this is going to be the last spring game. I don’t believe in that. I don’t really want to condone that. I would like to play in the spring. Actually, I (would) like to play against another team in the spring. That’s what I’m trying to do right now.”

There might already be a taker: the Syracuse Orange.

“We will come for three days in Boulder,” Orange head coach Fran Brown said on social media.

Spring Games have been undergoing some changes. Some programs have decided to do away with them entirely out of fear of poaching, tampering, and other assorted items that have made it harder on coaches to keep their players aboard.

But some like Sanders see it as an opportunity to adapt and evolve. We’ll see if this turns out to be the start of something different in college football.