Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes suffered their first loss of the college football season on Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska, falling to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 28-10. If the loss weren’t enough, Colorado also lost one of their best players to injury, who also happens to be Sanders’ son.

Starting safety, Shilo Sanders, departed the game in the first quarter after attempting to make a tackle. The extent of the injury was unknown, but Sanders divulged during the halftime break that it was a forearm injury.

According to Scott Procter of The Coloradoan, the Buffs’ head coach revealed that Shilo’s injury is expected to sideline the promising safety for two or three weeks.

Being out three weeks would mean Shilo missing the Buffs’ matchups against in-state rival Colorado State this weekend, Baylor on September 21, and the University of Central Florida on September 28.

This is a significant loss for the Colorado defense. As a sixth-year senior, Shilo not only brings tons of experience, but the standout defender also led the team in tackles last season. The Buffaloes’ defense is seen as the team’s weakest link, losing such an important piece makes their uphill battle to make the new-look 12-team college football playoff that much steeper.

Eyes will be on head coach Deion Sanders to get things turned around, even in Shilo’s absence.

