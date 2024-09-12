Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado are denying a local radio report.

The report, which came last week after the Colorado Buffaloes lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road, stated that Sanders asked the university band to kill the fight song when his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, scored.

Sanders reportedly insisted on the move so the stadium public address system could play his son’s rap song, instead.

The university came to the defense of its head football coach with a sternly worded statement. Sanders, never one to mince words, also took issue with the report while speaking to assembled media earlier this week.

“Whoever reported that I told the band not to play the fight song, that’s idiotic,” Sanders said according to Fox News. “Y’all know that. Like when you saw that, you know that was a lie. We got to start having some kind of accountability to this.”

Sanders didn’t stop there, either.

“I understand that this is a free and an open world and that everybody is not a journalist. Everybody’s not an analyst, everybody’s really hadn’t put in a lot of work to do what you all

The football coach thanked the media, whom he saw as diligent in their craft.

“I’m thankful for many of y’all that take your job and your craft serious. And consequently, you get facts before you run with false narratives,” Sanders said.

Sanders later warned of what false reports did to his team.

“Please know that that stuff affects people,” Sanders said. “Me, you’ve been attacking me my whole life, so I’m good, but other people that’s involved, band members, Buffs faithful, and alumni and all that. Sometimes they don’t know what to believe and often times in life we believe the first thing we hear, in which we shouldn’t.”

The Buffaloes are next in action Saturday when they hit the road to face Colorado State in an intra-state rivalry game.

[Fox News]